Pact for deployment of retired navy personnel on merchant ships

To benefit personnel retiring from the Indian Navy and provide them opportunity to work on merchant ships, a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Directorate General of Shipping and Indian Navy, according to an official statement.

The statement further said that the Directorate General of Shipping under the Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways has issued an order detailing 16 transition schemes for Indian Navy personnel to Merchant Navy.

These transition schemes have been drawn after a detailed discussion with Indian Navy, it added.

The announcement comes amid widespread protests against the recently unveiled 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the armed forces on a short-term contractual basis. The soldiers recruited under this scheme will be called 'Agniveers'.

"These schemes enable smooth transition of the retiring Indian Navy personnel into Merchant Navy by acquiring necessary certification to work on merchant ships in accordance with the Standards of Training Certification and Watchkeeping Convention of International Maritime Organisation," the statement added.

According to the statement, the transition schemes cater for transition of personnel involved in engine room work on naval ships that is from rating to artificers to engineers and also provides options for those working on electrical duties as well as mechanical engine duties.

The statement said the scheme also provides various options to Indian Navy personnel from NCV Ship to Foreign Going Ships certification.

The scheme envisages acceptance of training given by the Indian Navy to its officers and ratings and the sea service experience on Indian naval or cargo ships on the basis of a certificate issued by the Indian Navy, it added.