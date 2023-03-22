Padma awards: Sudha Murty, S M Krishna, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Zakir Hussain, others honoured

India on Wednesday released the full list of Padma awardess, with several notable personalities including former Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty, late Mulayam Singh Yadav, and former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna being named in the list.
Six people received the Padma Vibhushan award, nine received the Padma Bhushan, while 91 received the Padma Shri award.
Among the Padma Vibhushan awardees are Balakrishna Doshi (posthumous), Zakir Hussain, S M Krishna, Dilip Mahalanabis (posthumous), Srinivas Varadhan, and Mulayam Singh Yadav (posthumous).
Check the full list below.
