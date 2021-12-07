Padma Shri awardee Nanda Kishore Prusty passes away, PM condoles demise

Padma Shri awardee and centenarian teacher from Odisha, Nanda Kishore Prusty, who was fondly called Nanda Sir, passed away at a private hospital here on Tuesday, family sources said.

Prusty had contracted Covid-19 and was admitted to a Covid hospital in Jajpur district. As his health condition deteriorated, Prusty was shifted to the Sum Hospital here. He died at the age of 104, the sources said.

The centenarian teacher belonged to Kantira village in Jajpur district. He was loved by one and all for his selfless dedication towards eradicating illiteracy in the area.

On November 9, he was conferred with the Padma Shri award for his contributions in the field of education.

Prusty, who was a Class 7 pass out, spent several decades of his life providing free education to children and adults in Jajpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and many other leaders paid condolences to the departed soul.

Sharing a photograph with the teacher on Twitter, Modi said, "Pained by the demise of Shri Nanda Prusty Ji. The much respected 'Nanda Sir' will be remembered for generations due to his efforts to spread the joys of education in Odisha. He drew the nation's attention and affection a few weeks ago at the Padma Awards ceremony. Om Shanti."

Expressing sorrow over the demise of Prusty, Patnaik said, "His valuable contribution to the field of education and his lifelong sacrifice will remain an ideal forever. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family."

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Nanda Kishore Prusty Ji. He was recently conferred with the Padma Shri for his pioneering contribution towards providing free education to the children in Odisha. The nation will always remember this noble soul for his selfless service. Om Shanti," Shah tweeted.

