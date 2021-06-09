PAGD vows to fight for restoration of J&K’s special status

Asserting that they stand by its 4 August 2019 declaration, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), on Wednesday reiterated that it will continue to fight for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

The meeting which was chaired by National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah, who is also the president of the PAGD vowed that there had been no change in their stance on the 4 August 2019 declaration.

PAGD - an alliance of NC, PDP, CPI, CPM, Peoples Movement and Awami National Conference- was formed in October last by Kashmir centric leaders with the pledge of perseverance and steadfastness towards the restoration of the special status of J&K revoked by the Center in August 2019.

However, for the last almost six months, the alliance neither could hold any meetings nor issue any statement. Differences started cropping up in the PAGD after the District Development Council (DDC) polls. People’s Conference led by Sajad Lone parted ways accusing the bigger parties of fielding proxy candidates.

The meeting took place at a time when rumours have been going agog in Kashmir that the Center was planning to further bifurcate J&K. Heavy troops movement and J&K LG Manoj Sinha’s recent visit to New Delhi fuelled these rumours further.

Officials have clarified the troops were on poll duty in West Bengal and other states and have now returned.

Read | Article 370 discourse dies down as Gupkar hits shaky ground

Holding the first meeting since December at PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s Fairview residence in Srinagar, the PAGD leaders declared that they will go by the resolution passed a day before the abrogation of Article 370.

The resolution states that all the parties would be united in their resolve to protect and defend the identity, autonomy and special status of J&K against all attacks and onslaughts whatsoever.

Talking to reporters after the meeting Abdullah said the PAGD has and will remain always open for everyone.

Asked whether today’s meeting was an outcome of recent speculations that the Center may further bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir, he said, “We have not been asked or informed about anything so far regarding the ongoing speculations.”

The PAGD also appointed CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami as its new spokesperson in place of Sajjad Lone.

Tarigami told reporters that the alliance will not leave any stone unturned for the betterment of the people of J&K. “The alliance will use every opportunity for the wellbeing of the people,” he said.