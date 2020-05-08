Pained beyond words at death of migrants: JP Nadda

Pained beyond words at death of migrants: JP Nadda

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  May 08 2020, 11:43 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 11:43 ist
JP Nadda. (PTI Photo)

Condoling the death of migrant workers after being run over by a goods train in Aurangabad, BJP president J P Nadda said on Friday that he was pained beyond words at the tragedy. 

At least 14 migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks were crushed to death by a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Friday morning.

In a tweet, Nadda said, "I am pained beyond words to learn about the tragic train accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. I have asked our karyakartas to join the rescue operation and provide full support to the administration along with adherence to all health protocols". 

Offering his deepest condolences, he wished for early recovery of those injured. 

