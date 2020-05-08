Pained beyond words at death of migrants: JP Nadda

Condoling the death of migrant workers after being run over by a goods train in Aurangabad, BJP president J P Nadda said on Friday that he was pained beyond words at the tragedy.

At least 14 migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks were crushed to death by a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Friday morning.

I am pained beyond words to learn about the tragic train accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. I have asked our karyakartas to join the rescue operation and provide full support to the administration along with adherence to all health protocols. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 8, 2020

Offering his deepest condolences, he wished for early recovery of those injured.