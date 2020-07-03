Pained by tragic demise of Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan: PM Modi

Pained by tragic demise of Sikh pilgrims in Pak: PM

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 03 2020, 19:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 19:17 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credits: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by the tragic demise of Sikh pilgrims in a road accident in Pakistan on Friday.

At least 29 people, mostly Pakistani Sikh pilgrims, were killed when a mini-bus carrying them back from Nankana Sahib shrine rammed into a train at an unmanned crossing in Pakistan's Punjab province.

"Pained by the tragic demise of Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan. My thoughts are with their families and friends in this hour of grief," the prime minister tweeted.

"I pray that those pilgrims injured recover at the earliest," he said.

