Pak, Congress leaders' statements are same: Pralhad

Alleging that the leaders of neighbouring Pakistan and the Congress party are giving similar statements, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi lambasted the Congress leaders for speaking against the Country in a hurry to criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was speaking at a press conference here before taking part in the rally organised by the BJP in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act on Sunday.

Joshi said India has succeeded in laying bare the face of Pakistan which is supporting terrorism, at the international level. Time is ripe to show the injustice being done to religious minorities in Pakistan. Congress should understand this, he advised.

Reacting to the video footage released by former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Joshi said, Kumaraswamy is behaving like hit and run. The police have already clarified in this regard. It is unfair to criticize the action taken by the police about the recent Mangaluru riot, the minister added.