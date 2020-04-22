Pak pushing COVID-19 positive militants into Kashmir, claims J&K police chief

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh on Wednesday claimed that Pakistan was pushing COVID-19 positive militants into the Valley from across the Line of Control (LoC).

“Some serious inputs are coming to the fore that Pakistan is pushing COVID -19 positive patients into this part of Kashmir to spread the virus further,” he told reporters after visiting a police quarantine center in Ganderbal district.

“This is a serious issue and we need to take strict precautions to foil this move and prevent the further spread of the virus,” the police chief said.

He said there were some policemen, who had come in contact with the positive patients, “but all of them are doing fine and there is no need to worry.”

It is pertinent to mention that so far two policemen have been tested positive in Kashmir and all their contacts have been traced and put under quarantine. As per sources, both are doing fine and are recovering.

So far, 407 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus in J&K. While 92 patients have recovered so-far, there are 310 active positives while five have died.