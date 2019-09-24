Pak raises J&K in Speakers' forum, India counters

Pakistan's attempts to raise Kashmir issue at a meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliament in Kazakhstan were thwarted by India on Tuesday with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh leading the charge, saying Islamabad has no moral authority to talk about Jammu and Kashmir.

Harivansh's intervention came as Pakistani representative raised the issue of revoking special status of Jammu and Kashmir at the fourth meeting of the Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliament held at Nur-Sultan.

Describing Pakistan's intervention as "irresponsible", he said he was constrained to raise it because he felt that Islamabad has tried to "hijack this meeting and raise issues which are not only totally unrelated" to the agenda but are "absolutely internal matter" to India.

"Ironically, Pakistan has no authority-moral or otherwise, to dwell on Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral part of India. I did not want to say this but since my Pakistani counterpart has been insistent, I will have to make this point, the entire world knows that it is Pakistan that has illegally occupied our part of Jammu and Kashmir and they have finished the identity and self -respect of local people there," Harivansh said.

"Terrorism is an International concern and biggest threats to humanity today State sponsored terrorism and cross border terrorism have today become a threat not only to India but to the entire humanity. What is most ironical is that this issue is being raised by a country which is a known exporter of terrorists and is the epicentre of terrorism for entire world," he added.

Earlier this month in Maldives too during the 4th South Asian Speakers' Summit on 'Achieving the Sustainable Goals' (SDGs), Harivansh had intervened and rebutted the claims of Pakistan.

When Pakistan raised the issue in Maldives, he objected to deviating from the agenda and said, "we strongly object to raising the internal matter of India here and we also reject the politicisation of this forum by raising issues which are extraneous to the theme of this Summit."

He had also said, "there is need for Pakistan to end cross-border terrorism and all kinds of state support to the same in the interest of regional peace and stability. Terrorism is the biggest threat for the entire humanity in the world today… this should not be part of proceedings."