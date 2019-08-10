Pak reactivates terror camps, launch pads across LoC

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan along the border, Islamabad has decided to reactivate militant camps and launch pads along the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), intelligence sources revealed to DH.

“The movement of terrorists across the LoC suggests that the Pakistan army may push infiltrators into Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to heavy shelling to give them cover. Movement of a few hundred battle-hardened terrorists along the LoC on the other side indicates that not only the borders but hinterland too will heat up in the coming days,” they said.

Pakistan may also try BAT (Border Action Team) actions along the LoC against the Indian army in the coming days. Pakistani army may give covering fire for BAT actions, sources revealed. “The attacks could originate from 28 launch pads across the LoC, both north and south of the Pir Panjal range.”

Kashmir LIVE | Pak Cabinet approves govt's measures against India

On Wednesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the joint session of Parliament warned that Islamabad would not be responsible if a February 14 Pulwama fidayeen (suicide) type (or even bigger) terror attack is executed in India.

“Pakistan's premier has virtually granted liberty to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other organisations to carry out bigger terror attacks inside J&K or even in other cities of the country. It also indicates that terror training camps and launch pads across the LoC have been reactivated, with the ostensible backing of Pakistan army,” a senior army officer told DH.

“We have to remain alert not only along LoC but in the hinterland as well as terrorists, especially in south Kashmir, have the capacity to carry out some major attack,” he added.

Sources in the security establishment revealed that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, who is camping in the Valley since Monday, has been briefed about these developments by the top brass of the army and police.

“The NSA discussed security strategy to counter terror threats from across the border with the top brass of security forces,” they added.

Pakistan had shut most of the militant camps, offices and launch pads operating in PoK in the wake of May 2019 deadline set up by Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an inter-governmental body based in Paris. The biggest evidence of change in Pakistan on militant camps was the fact that there were almost no reports of infiltration along the LoC this year.

This was the first time in nearly three decades of militancy in Kashmir that cross-LoC infiltration had come to an absolute halt.