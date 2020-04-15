Pak summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Apr 15 2020, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 00:11 ist
Credit: iStock photo

Pakistan on Tuesday summoned a senior diplomat from the High Commission of India and registered its protest against the alleged ceasefire violations by Indian troops along the LoC.

The Foreign Office claimed that due to the “indiscriminate and unprovoked firing”, a 65-year-old civilian sustained serious injuries in Jandrot Sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian security forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting the civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons, the FO alleged, adding that India has so far this year committed 765 ceasefire violations.

Pakistan urged India to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

India maintains that UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the LoC.

Pakistan
India
Ceasefire violation
Line of Control
