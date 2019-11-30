Pak violates ceasefire for 2nd day in JK's Poonch

The Pakistan army on Saturday targeted forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, violating the ceasefire for the second consecutive day, a defence spokesperson said.

"The Indian army is retaliating befittingly to silence Pakistani guns," he said, adding the cross-border firing between the two sides was on when the reports came in last.

"Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation with small arms firing and mortar shelling at about 3.30 pm along the LoC in Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch," the spokesperson said.

He said there was no report of any casualty in the firing and shelling by Pakistan.

Pakistan resorted to small arms firing and mortar shelling on Friday too on forwarding areas along the LoC in nearby Balakote sector, triggering "effective retaliation" by India, which continued from 8.30 pm to 9.15 pm.