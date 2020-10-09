Pakistan army shells 3 sectors along LoC in Poonch

Pak army shells 3 sectors along LoC in Poonch

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Oct 09 2020, 20:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 20:12 ist

The Pakistani army resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forwarding areas in three sectors along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district Friday, inviting a strong retaliation from the Indian Army, officials said.

"At about 1730 hours today Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni & Qasba sectors in district Poonch", a defence spokesman said.

He said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

On October 1, an Army jawan was killed and another injured when the Pakistani army violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Krishnagati area of Poonch district.

On September 5, army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured in Pakistani firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

On September 2, one JCO was killed in a ceasefire violation in the Keri sector of Rajouri.

Pakistan
India
Ceasefire
India-Pakistan relations

