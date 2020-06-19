Pak Army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri

Pakistan Army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jun 19 2020, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2020, 12:44 ist
Representative image.

Pakistani troops shelled forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, officials said.

"At around 1045 hours, Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and resorting to intense shelling of mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district," a defense spokesperson said.

"The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," the spokesperson said.

The firing and shelling were on till last reports came in.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
India
Indo-Pak conflict
Indo-Pak border
Terrorism

What's Brewing

Businesses urged to give refugees more jobs in COVID-19

Businesses urged to give refugees more jobs in COVID-19

Goodbye clean air, pollution is back

Goodbye clean air, pollution is back

The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children

The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children

US President Trump renews threat to cut ties with China

US President Trump renews threat to cut ties with China

Facebook pulls Donald Trump ads over Nazi symbol

Facebook pulls Donald Trump ads over Nazi symbol

 