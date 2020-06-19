Pakistan Army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri

Pakistani troops shelled forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, officials said.

"At around 1045 hours, Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and resorting to intense shelling of mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district," a defense spokesperson said.

"The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," the spokesperson said.

The firing and shelling were on till last reports came in.