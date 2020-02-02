Pak Army targets forward posts and villages Poonch

Pakistan Army targets forward posts and villages along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Feb 02 2020, 19:57pm ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2020, 20:16pm ist
PTI file photo for representation

The Pakistan Army on Sunday shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.  

There was no immediate report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing and shelling in Balakot and Mendhar sectors, he said.

"Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Balakot and Mendhar sectors around 7 pm, prompting befitting retaliation by the Indian Army," the spokesman said.

The cross-border firing between the two sides was on when last reports were received.                 

Official sources said Pakistan also targeted forward posts and villages in Tangdhar sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district during the day.                 

The firing and shelling from across the border in Tangdhar sector started around 11 am, they said.

