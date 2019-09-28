Pakistan ceases postal mails to India amid J&K tensions

Pakistan has stopped sending postal mails across to India since August 27 as tensions between the neighbours grow over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian Express report stated.

According to Ajay Kumar Roy, the deputy director-general of the Department of Posts in India, Pakistan's customs department put out a written order on August 23 to stop mails to the country.

“On August 23, the customs department of Pakistan issued written orders to stop exchange of mails between the two countries. The orders said that it is for both export as well as import of mails via post which means they will neither send the post to Indian side nor will they accept any from us. The orders came into effect on August 27,” Roy told the Indian Express.

Magazines, letters, and publications from Pakistan were earlier mailed to India via air, with the help of Saudi Arabia airlines, the report added.