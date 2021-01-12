Pakistan, China continue to be potent threats: Army Chief Naravane

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday said that Pakistan and China continue to be potent threats.

"Pakistan and China continue to be potent threats. Pakistan continues to embrace terrorism. We have zero-tolerance for terror. We reserve our right to respond at a time and place of our own choosing and with precision," he said while addressing the annual press conference ahead of the Army Day.

Naravane added while the Indian Army is hoping for a peaceful solution and they are ready to meet any eventuality.

He further said that the main challenges the Armed Forces faced last year were Covid-19 and the situation at the northern borders.

Referring to the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and China, he said, "We have maintained a high state of alertness all along the northern borders. We are hoping for a peaceful solution but are ready to meet any eventuality. All logistics are taken care of."

Laying out plans for the future, he said, "A broad roadmap has been prepared to bring in all the new technologies to develop a technology-enabled army to meet challenges of future."

More to follow...