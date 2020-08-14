'Pak awarding Geelani shows it backs separatism in J&K'

Pakistan confers award on Geelani; BJP says it shows Islamabad backs separatism in Kashmir

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Aug 14 2020, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 23:37 ist

Pakistan conferring its highest civilian award on hardline Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani clearly shows that Islamabad supports separatism in Kashmir, a senior BJP leader said on Friday.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Pakistan on 90-year-old Geelani in absentia as the country celebrated its 74th Independence Day on Friday.

"This award clearly shows Pakistan supports terrorism and separatism in Kashmir," senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta said.

"It also establishes that terrorism and anti-national elements in Kashmir are funded by Pakistan. It would be advisable that those receiving such honours from Pakistan should stay in that country only," Gupta said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Syed Ali Shah Geelani
Arif Alvi
Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan
BJP

What's Brewing

IPL 2020 sponsorship: Tata Group enters the fray

IPL 2020 sponsorship: Tata Group enters the fray

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

 