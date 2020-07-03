Pakistan continues to flout truce along LoC in J&K

There have been over 2,400 instances of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the first six months of the year, killing 14 Indians.

The continuous breaches along the Line of Control (LoC) by the soldiers of the neighbouring country come at a time when India is engaged in a military stand-off with China in eastern Ladakh.

Pakistan army personnel and border guards have flouted ceasefire along the LoC and the undisputed stretch of border between the two nations 2,432 times so far this year, a source in New Delhi said.

India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over unprovoked violation of the 2003 ceasefire agreement. New Delhi also conveyed to Islamabad “strong concerns” over its continued support to terrorists for cross-border infiltration.

India’s Director General of Military Operations Lt. Gen. Paramjit Singh conveyed to his counterpart in Pakistan Army the concerns of New Delhi. The source, however, said that the Pakistan Army had not yet stopped flouting ceasefire and facilitating terrorists.