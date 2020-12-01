Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan Army continued to violate ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) with the latest incident reported from Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Tuesday.

Reports said the Pakistan Army initiated ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Baba Khori area along the LoC. Dozens of Pakistan shells fell in the civilian areas causing panic among the border residents, reports added.

A defence spokesperson said Indian Army retaliated in a befitting manner. Pakistan has been targeting the forward areas and border hamlets along the LoC and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir frequently.

On November 27, two army soldiers were killed when Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC in Suderbani area of Rajouri. A day earlier, a junior commissioned officer (JCO) of Indian Army was killed and a civilian was injured along the LoC in neighbouring Poonch district.

Six civilians and five security forces personnel were killed in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani army along the LoC in north Kashmir on November 13, while eight Pakistani soldiers were reportedly killed in the retaliatory action by the Indian Army. On November 8, seven persons, including three army men, a BSF personnel and three militants were killed as security forces foiled a major infiltration bid near the LoC in Machhil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

According to official figures, as many as 3,386 incidents of ceasefire violations took place along the LoC and the IB in J&K in the first eight months of 2020. Last year, 3,479 incidents of ceasefire violations were reported in J&K.

The Army maintains that Pakistani troops have been frequently violating ceasefire by resorting to heavy shelling and firing to help the militants to infiltrate. A number of infiltration attempts have been thwarted by the army along the LoC leading to the killing of several infiltrating militants in recent months.