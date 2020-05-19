Pakistan criticises India's new domicile law for Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan on Tuesday termed as "illegal" India's new domicile rules in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that it was in clear violation of the UN resolutions and agreements between the two countries.

Under the domicile rules, all those persons and their children who have resided for 15 years in Jammu and Kashmir or have studied for seven years and appeared in class 10 or 12 examination in an educational institution in the Union Territory are eligible for grant of domicile.

"The new domicile law is illegal and in clear violation of the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, international law including the 4th Geneva Convention and bilateral Agreements between Pakistan and India,” the Foreign Office said.

It also alleged that the domicile law is aimed at changing the demographic structure of the Valley.

Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 and bifurcating it into two Union territories.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.