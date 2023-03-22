Pakistan drops out of SCO meet after India red-flags its inaccurate map

India on Tuesday foiled Pakistan’s bid to subtly assert its claim on Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting held within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Islamabad’s delegation attending a SCO meeting hosted by the Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA), a think tank based in New Delhi wanted to display a map that showed Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) of India as part of the territory of Pakistan.

India’s delegation objected to it and asked the counterparts from Pakistan to replace the map with the genuine one.

Pakistan, however, pulled out of the SCO meeting hosted by India, instead of changing the map.

India is now holding the chair of the SCO and will host the bloc’s summit later this year. The conference on “SCO Armed Forces’ Contribution in Military Medicines, Healthcare and Pandemics” was hosted by the IDSA on Tuesday.

This is not the first time though. India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, had in 2020 walked out of video conference he had been holding with his counterparts in the seven other SCO nations, He had walked out because Pakistan wanted to put on display during the meeting a flag showing J&K of India as part of its own territories.