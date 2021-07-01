Pak exchanges list of 609 Indian prisoners with India

Pakistan exchanges list of 609 Indian prisoners with India

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Jul 01 2021, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 20:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Pakistan on Thursday exchanged with India a list of 609 Indian prisoners, including 558 fishermen, lodged in the country’s prisons as part of a biannual agreement.

It is in accordance with clause (i) of the Agreement on Consular Access between Pakistan and India, signed on May 21, 2008, the Foreign Office here said.

“Today, the Government of Pakistan shared with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad a list of 609 Indian prisoners in Pakistan including 51 civilians and 558 fishermen,” said the FO.

The Indian government simultaneously shared the list of 345 Pakistani prisoners in India including 271 civilians and 74 fishermen with the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi.

Under the Agreement on Consular Access, both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on January 1 and July 1, respectively.

The practice has been going on despite recurring tensions between the two countries. 

