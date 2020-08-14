Pakistan Independence Day celebrated at High Commission

Pakistan's 74th Independence Day was celebrated at the country's High Commission here on Friday, observing all precautions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Pakistani mission said.

All necessary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were observed at the short ceremony with limited participation, the Pakistani High Commission said.

Acting High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah presided over the flag-hoisting ceremony held on the Chancery's lawns.

The messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out on the occasion.