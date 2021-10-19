Pak Navy 'detected, blocked' Indian submarine last week

Pakistan Navy claims it blocked Indian submarine from entering into country’s waters

The incident occurred on October 16 when an Indian submarine was detected by a Pakistan Navy patrol aircraft, the Pakistan military said

PTI,
  • Oct 19 2021, 20:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 20:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Pakistan's military on Tuesday claimed that its navy blocked an Indian submarine from entering into the country’s waters last week.

There was no immediate response from the Indian Navy to the Pakistani claim.

The incident occurred on October 16 when an Indian submarine was detected by a Pakistan Navy (PN) patrol aircraft, the Pakistan military said in a statement.

The navy "detected and blocked the Indian submarine on 16 Oct 21 from entering into Pakistani waters," according to the statement.

It said that during the prevailing security milieu, a strict monitoring watch has been kept by the Pakistan Navy to safeguard maritime frontiers of the country.

According to the statement, it is the third incident of its kind during which an Indian Naval Submarine has been prematurely detected and tracked by the Pakistan Navy's Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

The army also shared a short footage of the purported incident.

An incident of this nature was last reported in March 2019 when the navy had detected and thwarted an attempted entry by an Indian submarine, the statement claimed.

"The Pakistan Navy used its specialised skills to ward off the submarine, successfully keeping it from entering Pakistani waters," PN had said in a statement at the time.

It claimed that another reported attempt by an Indian submarine was made in November 2016 which was tracked and pushed clear out of Pakistan's waters. 

India News
Pakistan
Military
Indian Navy

