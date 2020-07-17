Pakistan offers third consular access to India for Kulbhushan Yadav: Report

Pakistan offers third consular access to India for Kulbhushan Jadhav, a note verbale has been sent meeting India's demand to not have a security personnel during the meeting according to Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, news agency ANI reported quoting Pakistan media.

Pakistan on Thursday allowed officials of the High Commission of India in Islamabad to meet Kulbhushan Jadhav, but prevented them from obtaining his consent to arrange lawyers to file a petition in the High Court, seeking review of the death sentence awarded to him by a military tribunal in the neighbouring country in April 2017.

Jadhav just has four days left to file the review petition in the Islamabad High Court. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his family and apprised of the outcome of the meeting between him and the officials of the High Commission of India in Islamabad.

Islamabad reneged on its promise to New Delhi to grant the officials of the High Commission of India (HCI) “unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional” consular access to the former Indian Navy officers. The officials of the Pakistan Government were present with “intimidating demeanour” during the meeting, contrary to the assurances Islamabad had earlier given to New Delhi. The meeting was also being recorded, although New Delhi had demanded that Islamabad should ensure that it should be held “in an atmosphere free from fear of retribution”, Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said.



More to follow...