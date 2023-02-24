Pakistan should have asked India for help: RSS leader

RSS joint general secretary or sahkaryavah Krishna Gopal has said India must come to the rescue of Pakistan and said that Pakistan should have ideally asked India to step in to help.

Gopal was talking at a private news tv channel's event. Gopal said India should follow the tenet of "sarve bhavantu sukhinah" and that nobody, including our neighbours, should go to sleep hungry. He said while India was willing to send wheat to Pakistan, the neighbouring country continues to attack India.

“Everyone should be happy and no one in the world should sleep hungry. Pakistan is in trouble today, but it continues to carry out attacks on India. If Pakistan asked India for help, we would have extended help to them without question. This is India’s sanatan tradition. During Covid, we have medicines and vaccines to countries that need them immediately. We also have sent out wheat. India has surplus wheat, but Pakistan is not willing to let go of its stubbornness, and that’s their problem,” Gopal said.

Read | No country can come out of difficulties if its basic industry is terrorism: Jaishankar on Pakistan

When asked if India would help Pakistan even when it does not ask, Gopal said that in international dealings, some issues need to be preserved. “India produces a surplus of 1.5 lakh tonnes of wheat, and it can give Pakistan wheat, where it is being sold for Rs 250 for a kilo currently,” Gopal said.

He said that Pakistan should mend its ways and that the RSS believes that the formation of Pakistan was on the basis of treachery. “When Jinnah said that they can’t stay here with Hindus, it was a misconception. Because even after the Partition, Muslims live in India in large numbers. They are living happily, and while there were 3.5 crore Muslims in India when the Partition took place, now there are more than 14 crore people. But in Pakistan, Hindus accounted for a little more than 11 per cent but now they’ve dwindled to just a little over 1 per cent,” Gopal said.

When pointed out that the population of Muslims in India during Partition was 26 per cent with Jinnah demanding a reservation of 30 per cent for Muslims and that today, India’s Muslims account for less than 15 per cent, Gopal said that in the last Census, Indian Muslims accounted for 13.5 per cent of the total population. “Today, it is over 14.5 per cent and these are figures of the new Census,” he said.

On a question on what is the RSS’s position on the Centre’s move to hold the Census till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Gopal said that while a lot of planning and parameters go into planning the Census, which in turn helps the Centre plans schemes, the Census also declares a few things. “It tells us that the literacy rate has increased or employment has increased. But it also points at demographic changes, and sometimes that’s worrying. Demographic changes led to the Assam movement, and today again, 7-8 districts are Muslim majority,” he said.