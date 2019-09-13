Pakistan skip SCO military medicine conference in India

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Sep 13 2019, 00:12am ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2019, 00:51am ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the inaugural function of 1st Military Medicine Conference of Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) countries, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Pakistan on Thursday skipped the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) military medicine conference organised by India here.

The conference is being attended by 27 international and 40 Indian delegates.

At the conference, the inaugural session of which was addressed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the seat allotted to Pakistan was vacant.

Asked if Pakistan was invited to the conference, a Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said, "As far as I know, they were invited but they did not participate in today's meeting."

This is the first military cooperation event hosted by India after becoming a full-time member of the SCO.

India and Pakistan became SCO members in June 2017. Besides the two countries, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are also members of the SCO. 

