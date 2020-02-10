Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violation along Line of Control

Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to lodge a strong protest over the alleged ceasefire violation by the Indian forces on the Line of Control that injured 10 Pakistani civilians.
Pakistan's Foreign Office in a statement said that Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri registered the country's "strong protest" at the ceasefire violations by Indian forces in Jabbar, Sandhara, Sumbal Gali and Dabsi villages of Kotli district on February 9.
It said that in the firing, 10 civilians, including children and women, were injured.
Separately, the Pakistan Army in a statement claimed that Pakistani troops responded to the firing, killing one Indian solider and injuring three others, including a Major, and "substantial damage" inflicted on Indian posts.
