Pakistan troops shell forward posts along LoC in J&K

Pakistan troops shell forward posts along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 07 2020, 09:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 09:27 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

Pakistani troops shelled forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, officials said.

"At about 7:45 am on Tuesday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing from small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch district," a defense spokesperson said.

"The Indian Army is retaliating in a befitting manner," he added.

On Monday, the Pakistani Army violated the ceasefire and resorted to small arms firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote area and on last Friday they fired in Sunderbani-Nowshera sector injuring six security personnel.

There were a total of 646 incidents of ceasefire violations along the Indo-Pakistan International Border (IB) as well as the Line of Control (LoC) between January 1 and February 23 this year, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik told Parliament in March. Over 3,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops were recorded in 2019. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu
Pakistan
Poonch
Line of Control
Pakistan Army
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

 