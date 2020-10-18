Pakistan violates ceasefire along IB in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua

Officials said the Pakistani Rangers started the firing in the Pansar-Manyari area of Hiranagar sector around 9.45 pm on Saturday

PTI, Jammu,
  • Oct 18 2020, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2020, 16:26 ist
Pakistani Rangers opened fire at forward posts and villages along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

BSF personnel guarding the IB effectively retaliated.

The cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 5.10 am, forcing border residents to spend the night in underground bunkers.

There was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing on the Indian side, the officials said.

