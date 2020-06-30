Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 30 2020, 09:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 09:46 ist

Pakistani troops opened unprovoked fire towards Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in violation of a ceasefire agreement, an army official said.

"On 30 Jun 2020, in the morning hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Naugam sector (in north Kashmir's Kupwara district) by firing mortars and other weapons," the official said.

He said befitting response is being given to the Pakistani aggression.

There were no reports of any casualties so far.

