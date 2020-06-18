Pak fires mortar shells towards Indian positions in J&K

Pakistan violates ceasefire, fires mortar shells towards Indian positions in J&K's Macchil sector

PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 18 2020, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2020, 15:52 ist
Representative image/iStock Photo

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Macchil sector of Jammu and Kashmir by firing mortar shells towards Indian positions on Thursday, Army officials said here.

"On June 18, in the afternoon hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Macchil Sector by firing mortars and other weapons," they said.

The officials said the Indian Army gave a befitting response to the ceasefire violation.

There were no casualties reported in the incident. 

