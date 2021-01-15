Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along International Border in Punjab

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the BSF along the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar district, an official said on Friday.
The force personnel noticed suspicious activity near the border fence on Thursday evening, said the BSF official.
Sensing threat, troops shot him dead at around 8:30 pm, the official further said.
