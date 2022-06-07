Pakistani militant killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

Pak militant killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 07 2022, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2022, 00:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A Pakistani militant of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, while three terrorists managed to escape, police said.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Panipora forest of the Zaloora area in Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired at the security personnel, who retaliated. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said one Pakistani terrorist was killed in the encounter.

“01 #Pakistani #terrorist affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT killed. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. 2 FTs and one local terrorist escaped from cordon. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” the IGP said on Twitter. 

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
militants
Pakistan

