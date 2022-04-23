Pakistani militant killed in encounter in south Kashmir

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Mirhama area of Kulgam in south Kashmir

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 23 2022, 18:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A Pakistani militant of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Mirhama area of Kulgam in south Kashmir following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired at the security forces.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, one militant was killed, the official added.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said the slain ultra was a Pakistani national and belonged to the JeM outfit.

"One #Pakistani #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed. #Operation in progress," Kumar wrote on Twitter.

