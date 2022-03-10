Pakistani militant killed in Srinagar shootout

A Pakistani militant affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), an affiliate of Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT), was killed in a brief shootout with police while two of his associates fled in the Hazratbal area of Srinagar on Thursday.

Kashmir police chief Vijay Kumar said that three militants, including a foreigner, came to snatch a weapon from a policeman guarding Hazratbal shrine. “The alert policeman fired at the militant and foiled the bid. In retaliation, one foreign militant whose video was also viral on social media recently, was killed while two others managed to flee who are being tracked down,” he said.

The police chief identified the slain militant as Manzoor alias Haider alias Hamza, a Pakistani national. Manzoor, he said, was an associate of TRF commander Mehran and called his killing a “big success.”

Kumar said that the militants were using religious places to take shelter but police are very active and will foil any such bids.

The shootout came barely a few hours after two LeT militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

On February 5, two militants of TRF were killed in a gunfight in Zakura area of Hazratbal in Srinagar outskirts.

