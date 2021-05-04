Pakistani singers cover 'Ariziyan' to show solidarity with India amid Covid-19 crisis

A few singers from Pakistan have done a soulful cover of the song Arziyan. What is special about this cover is that it was performed to express solidarity with India which is grappling with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases crossed the two crore mark with 3,57,229 infections being reported in a day.

Also Read | India's Covid-19 tally crosses 2-crore mark with over 3.5 lakh new cases

In the video, Pakistani musicians Zeeshan Ali and Nauman Ali, along with a few of their friends, are seen singing a heartwarming rendition of the song Arziyan, which was shared on Facebook.

“Pakistani Artists Zeeshan Ali, Nauman Ali & his fellows singing in Solidarity with India out of Covid-19 crisis. 'Hosla Na Haro ya waqt Bhi Tal Jaega, Raat Jitni Ghani ho phir sawera aega'. Art and humanism have no borders. Respect and gratitude are always here in our hearts, love and affinity,” was in the caption, which was followed by the post.