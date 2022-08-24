Pakistan's sinister attempt to disturb peace in Jammu foiled: Indian Army

Army on Wednesday said a "sinister attempt" by Pakistan to disturb peace in the Jammu region was scuttled with successful elimination within 48 hours of two infiltration attempts by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naushera sector of Rajouri district.

The back-to-back infiltration bids on August 21 and 22 in Jhangar and Lam areas, resulted in the killing of two terrorists and the arrest of a notorious terrorist guide who was assigned the task by a senior officer of Pakistan’s intelligence agency to lead a group into this side to carry out an attack on an army post, Army’s 80 Infantry Brigade Commander, Brigadier Kapil Rana said.

“It is the direct pointer towards our adversary across our western borders and sinister attempt to disrupt peace in Rajouri and Jammu region,” he said.

However, he said the security forces deployed on the LoC are fully alert to defeat any nefarious designs of the adversary and maintain peace and tranquillity in the Jammu region.

Briefing the media about the two successful operations in the Naushera sector of Rajouri, the officer said the first attempt was made on August 21 when alert soldiers deployed in Jhangar spotted the movement of two to three terrorists from across the LoC in the early hours.

“One terrorist came close to the Indian post and tried to cut the fence when he was challenged by alert sentries. The terrorist trying to flee, however, was brought down by the effective fire, incapacitating him,” he said.

He said two terrorists who were hiding behind, fled the area by taking cover of dense forest and broken ground. “The injured Pakistani terrorist was captured alive and provided with immediate medical aid and lifesaving surgery was came out.”

Brigadier Rana said the captured terrorist revealed his identity as Tabarak Hussain, a resident of Sabzkot village of Koti in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

“On further interrogation, the terrorist confessed about their plan to attack the Indian Army Post. Hussain revealed that he was sent by a Colonel of Pakistan intelligence agency named Col Yunus Chaudhry who had paid him Rs 30,000 (Pakistani currency).

Hussain also revealed that he along with other terrorists had carried two to three close recces of Indian forward posts with an aim to target them at an opportune time. The go-ahead to target the Indian post was given by Col Chaudhry on August 21,” the Brigadier said.

Incidentally, he said the individual was earlier captured by the Army from the same sector in 2016 along with his brother Haroon Ali and was repatriated on humanitarian grounds in November 2017.

In the second operation, on the right of August 22 and 23, the officer said a group of two to three terrorists tried to infiltrate in Lam area.

“Our alert troops were able to observe the terrorists as they crossed the LoC and continuously monitored their movement. As they moved ahead into our minefields a series of mines got activated and two terrorists got eliminated on the spot,” he said.

He said the other terrorist is possibly injured and is hiding in the area or has gone back taking advantage of the inclement weather and dense foliage.

On August 23 morning, Brigadier Rana said a quadcopter was flown over the area and the bodies of the two dead terrorists were observed.

"A deliberate operation was launched through the heavily mined area and the bodies of both the terrorists were recovered along with one AK-56, three magazines and a large quantity of ammunition,” he said.

He said as the area is heavily mined, the search operation is being carried out carefully and is still in progress.

The officer said the foiling of two infiltration bids in a short span of 48 hours was a great success for the armed forces