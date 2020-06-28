Palghar: NSS, NCC members to be roped in for Covid-19 outbreak combat

The Palghar administration has decided to rope in teachers, National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme members to help in efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

As on Saturday night, the district had 3,930 Covid-19 cases, of which over 3,000 were in Vasai-Virar and some 900 in rural areas, and 117 deaths.

After a meeting chaired by Collector Kailas Shinde on Saturday, it was also decided to strictly enforce restrictions in place to combat the outbreak, officials said.

Students of NCC, NSS will cooperate with police to control movement in restricted areas, a statement from the district administration said.