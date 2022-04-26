Pan-India power demand crosses 201 GW, says Centre

Pan-India power demand crosses 201 GW 

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 26 2022, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2022, 14:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Centre, on Tuesday, stated the maximum power demand met across the country is 201.066 GW. 

"This has surpassed last year’s maximum demand met of 200.539 GW which occurred on 7th July 2021. The rising power demand reflects the economic growth in the country," said a statement from the Ministry of Power.

"In March this year, the growth in energy demand has been around 8.9 per cent. Further, the demand is expected to reach about 215-220 GW in the months of May-June. The Government and other stakeholders are working together to ensure unhindered power supply and efforts at all fronts are being made and measures are being taken for better utilisation of various resources," said the statement.

Union Minister for Power R K Singh and Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday held a meeting here to discuss short term and long term strategies for dealing with increasing power demand.

Singh urged all stakeholders at the Centre and state levels to work hand in hand for an unhindered power supply. He urged the power generation companies to own freight rakes under the scheme of the Ministry of Railways to deal with logistic constraints in coal supply.

