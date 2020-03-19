'Panchagavya havan' can check coronavirus: BJP MP

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 19 2020, 23:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 23:59 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A 'havan' using five major substances obtained from cow can be a panacea for coronavirus, BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast claimed on Thursday.

Speaking in Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, he said a message should be sent to the House that coronavirus would do no harm if anyone does this 'panchagavya havan'.

Mast said his suggestion is based on his experience.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Panchgavya is a term used to describe five major substances, obtained from cow -- urine, milk, ghee, curd and dung.

NCP MP Supriya Sule talked about the severe impact of the deadly virus on the country's economy and said the government should prepare long-term plans for faster growth.

BJP
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Lok Sabha
