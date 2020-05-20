Pandemic Podcast: A new virus is out to trick you; Record high single-day COVID-19 cases and deaths in India

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation in India, as the nation marks another record high number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19 reported within 24 hours, on the 57th day of the coronavirus lockdown. Further, DH Special Correspondent Shemin Joy explains Cerberus trojan and the CBI’s alert against it.

