Pandemic Podcast: A new virus is out to trick you; Record high single-day COVID-19 cases and deaths in India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 20 2020, 11:52 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 12:03 ist
Representative image/iStock images

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation in India, as the nation marks another record high number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19 reported within 24 hours, on the 57th day of the coronavirus lockdown. Further, DH Special Correspondent Shemin Joy explains Cerberus trojan and the CBI’s alert against it. 

Read: CBI warns against banking trojan 'Cerberus'

