Pandemic Podcast: Aarogya Setu, a privacy vs public health trade off?

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, we look at the dilution of labour laws and what they mean during the lockdown and post-COVID scenario. In DH explainer, Akash Sriram talks to Pallavi Bedi from the Centre for Internet and Society about the buzz around government-mandated Aarogya Setu app. DH Correspondent Jagadeesh Angadi speaks to Dr Suresh Hanagawadi of Karnataka Haemophilia Society to get an insight on blood shortage during COVID-19 times and how blood donation was facilitated in Davangere.

