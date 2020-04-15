Pandemic Podcast: COVID-19 situation in the North East

Pandemic Podcast: COVID-19 situation in the North East

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 15 2020, 12:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 12:56 ist
Women belonging to the tea-tribe community work at a garden during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Dibrugarh, Saturday, April 11, 2020. District authorities have permitted operation of tea gardens with strict adherence to the various COVID-19 precautionary measures. (PTI Photo)

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast gives you a bird’s-eye view of the COVID-19 situation in India while focusing on one chosen issue in every episode. In this episode, we speak with Deccan Herald’s Sumir Karmakar on the situation in the North East of India. We also speak to Avril Quadros, a transformational coach helping people relieve stress in these testing times.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
DH Podcast
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Assam
Guwahati
Nagaland
Manipur
Mizoram
Arunachal Pradesh
Tripura
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

 