Pandemic Podcast: Help migrants go home safe, citizens demand MPs

Pandemic Podcast: Citizens ask MPs to help migrants

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 18 2020, 12:04 ist
  • updated: May 18 2020, 12:08 ist
Migrants travel in a truck to their native places, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Patna, Sunday, May 17, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation in India. In today’s episode, DH Journalist Varsha Gowda talks to citizen activist Tara Krishnaswamy about the Call-your-MP campaign over helping migrants go home safe. DH Business Journalist Samiksha Goel presents a lowdown on the stimulus package announced over the week.

