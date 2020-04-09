Pandemic Podcast: How is India testing for coronavirus?

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast gives you a bird’s-eye view of the COVID-19 situation. In this episode we take a closer look at India’s testing scenario, with Sagar Kulkarni, New Delhi correspondent for Deccan Herald. We also have L Subramani talking to Nidhi Goel, an activist who works for the visually challenged, and DH Fact Check by Akash Sriram.