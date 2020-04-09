Pandemic Podcast: How India is testing for coronavirus

Pandemic Podcast: How is India testing for coronavirus?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 09 2020, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 12:28 ist
A laboratory technician from Dr. Dangs Lab displays a coronavirus testing tube for a drive-through service during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast gives you a bird’s-eye view of the COVID-19 situation. In this episode we take a closer look at India’s testing scenario, with Sagar Kulkarni, New Delhi correspondent for Deccan Herald. We also have L Subramani talking to Nidhi Goel, an activist who works for the visually challenged, and DH Fact Check by Akash Sriram.

