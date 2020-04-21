Pandemic Podcast: How the lockdown is affecting women

Pandemic Podcast: How the coronavirus lockdown is affecting women

  • Apr 21 2020, 12:27 ist
Women wait for their turn outside a bank to withdraw cash from their accounts during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mathura, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, let’s listen to our correspondents from Mumbai and Chennai over journalists testing positive for coronavirus. Tara Krishnaswamy tells us how the lockdown has affected women and Dr Prathima Reddy answers questions about pregnant women.

