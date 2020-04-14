Pandemic Podcast: India lockdown crushes unorganised sector

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast gives you a bird’s-eye view of the COVID-19 situation in India while focusing on one chosen issue in every episode. In this episode, we speak with Vinay Srinivasa to discuss the effects of an unplanned lockdown on the unorganised sector and the people who constitute it. We also speak to Dr Michael Morton on whether we need to be worried about our pets catching the virus.

