Pandemic Podcast: Kasaragod’s journey to 20 COVID cases

Pandemic Podcast: Kasaragod's journey from 172 COVID-19 cases to 20 cases

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 24 2020, 13:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 13:26 ist
Representative image/PTI

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, Varsha Gowda talks to Dr Narayan Pradeep on Kasaragod’s journey from 172 cases to 20 cases. L Subramani talks to Pradeep Sathyamurthy about his initiative to feed the hungry. We also have sports updates by Roshan Tyagrajan.

DH Podcast
Kerala
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Kasargod
