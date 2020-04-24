Pandemic Podcast: Kasaragod’s journey from 172 COVID-19 cases to 20 cases

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, Varsha Gowda talks to Dr Narayan Pradeep on Kasaragod’s journey from 172 cases to 20 cases. L Subramani talks to Pradeep Sathyamurthy about his initiative to feed the hungry. We also have sports updates by Roshan Tyagrajan.

Check out Spread Kindness stories here

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!